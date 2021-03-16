Understanding adaptive immunity as a real learning system may lead to significant improvements in boosting the immune system

via Institute of Industrial Science at The University of Tokyo
Scientists from the Institute of Industrial Science at The University of Tokyo demonstrated how the adaptive immune system uses a method similar to reinforcement learning to control the immune reaction to repeat infections. This work may lead to significant improvements in vaccine development and interventions to boost the immune system.
In the human body, the adaptive immune system fights germs by remembering previous infections so it can respond quickly if the same pathogens return. This complex process depends on the cooperation of many cell types. Among these are T helpers, which assist by coordinating the response of other parts of the immune system–called effector cells–such as T killer and B cells. When an invading pathogen is detected, antigen presenting cells bring an identifying piece of the germ to a T cell. Certain T cells become activated and multiply many times in a process known as clonal selection. These clones then marshal a particular set of effector cells to battle the germs. Although the immune system has been extensively studied for decades, the “algorithm” used by T cells to optimize the response to threats is largely unknown.
Now, scientists at The University of Tokyo have used an artificial intelligence framework to show that the number of T helpers act like the “hidden layer” between inputs and outputs in an artificial neural network commonly used in adaptive learning. In this case, the antigens presented are the inputs, and the responding effector immune cells are the output.
“Just as a neural network can be trained in machine learning, we believe the immune network can reflect associations between antigen patterns and the effective responses to pathogens,” first author Takuya Kato says.
The main difference between the adaptive immune system compared with computer machine learning is that only the number of T helper cells of each type can be varied, as opposed to the connection weights between nodes in each layer. The team used computer simulations to predict the distribution of T cell abundances after undergoing adaptive learning. These values were found to agree with experimental data based on the genetic sequencing of actual T helper cells.
“Our theoretical framework may completely change our understanding of adaptive immunity as a real learning system,” says co-author Tetsuya Kobayashi. “This research can shed light on other complex adaptive systems, as well as ways to optimize vaccines to evoke a stronger immune response.”
Original Article: Learning to Help the Adaptive Immune System
More from: University of Tokyo
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Adaptive immunity
- SARS-CoV-2-induced humoral immunity through B cell epitope analysis in COVID-19 infected individualson March 15, 2021 at 7:08 am
The aim of this study is to understand adaptive immunity to SARS-CoV-2 through the analysis of B cell epitope and neutralizing activity in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pati ...
- Boost immunity for double whammy of third Covid wave and winteron March 15, 2021 at 5:05 am
A clinical review recommends that healthy nutrition and supplementation with vitamins, minerals and probiotics may benefit immunity and prevent or ease viral ...
- Boosted by Microsoft's tech, Adaptive Biotechnologies' new diagnostic test for COVID-19 gets FDA nodon March 11, 2021 at 12:30 pm
Adaptive Biotechnologies launched a new diagnostic test for COVID-19 that uses machine learning technology from Microsoft to detect prior coronavirus infections.
- Learning to help the adaptive immune systemon March 10, 2021 at 7:42 am
University of Tokyo scientists studied the adaptive immune system as a kind of artificial intelligence that can be trained to produce the correct response to invasion by pathogens. This work may lead ...
- COVID-19 Isolation and Your Baby’s Immune Systemon March 8, 2021 at 12:57 pm
But she and her husband also worry how isolation is impacting their daughter’s immune system. “Scout hasn’t really been exposed to much at this point, which seems crazy because I feel like at this age ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Adaptive immunity
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Boosting the immune system
- Surprising Side Effects Tea Has On Your Immune System, Says Scienceon March 16, 2021 at 9:48 am
Here's what you should know about the benefits of tea when it comes to your immune system, according to recent studies and research.
- Ask Us Anything: Can you actually boost your immune system?on March 16, 2021 at 8:03 am
The human body operates under tightly regulated conditions, and the immune system is no exception. Plus, the concept of “boosting your immune system” until it can instantly fight off any infectious ...
- Why consuming ginger is great for your immune systemon March 16, 2021 at 5:50 am
Anthony William, the author of Medical Medium, recently took to Instagram and shared that "ginger is the ultimate antispasmodic and helps us be less reactive." ...
- Boosting your immune system to help vaccines work betteron March 11, 2021 at 12:40 pm
The COVID vaccine is rolling out with more and more people getting vaccinated.Dr. Christopher Keroack, Medical Director with the New England Center for Functional Medicine is ...
- Pure Craft CBD Launches CBD Immune Boost Gummies, Developed at a Time When Requests for Immunity-Boosting Products are Prevalenton March 11, 2021 at 5:53 am
... excited to introduce our CBD Immune Boost Gummies at a time when there is so much demand for products that can help in strengthening the immune system," said Jason Navarrete, an 18-year ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Boosting the immune system