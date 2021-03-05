The idea for a male contraceptive pill just gained a promising new compound

via The Lundquist Institute
The compound is triptonide, which can be either purified from a Chinese herb called Tripterygium Wilfordii Hook F, or produced through chemical synthesis.
Single daily oral doses of triptonide induce altered sperm having minimal or no forward motility with close to 100% penetrance and consequently male infertility in 3-4 and 5-6 weeks. Once the treatment is stopped, the males become fertile again in ~4-6 weeks, and can produce healthy offspring. No discernable toxic effects were detected in either short- or long-term triptonide treatment. All of their data suggest that triptonide is a highly promising non-hormonal male contraceptive agent for men because it appears to meet all of the criteria for a viable contraceptive drug candidate, including bioavailability, efficacy, reversibility and safety. A battery of biochemical analyses suggest that triptonide targets one of the last steps during sperm assembly, leading to the production of altered sperm without vigorous motility required for fertilization.
“Thanks to decades of basic research, which inspired us to develop the idea that a compound that targets a protein critical for the last several steps of sperm assembly would lead to the production of nonfunctional sperm without causing severe depletion of testicular cells”, said Dr. Yan. “We are very excited that the new idea worked and that this compound appears to be an ideal male contraceptive. Our results using non-injurious studies on lower primates suggest triptonide will be an effective treatment for human males as well. Hopefully, we will be able to start human clinical trials soon to make the non-hormonal male contraceptive a reality.”
“Dr. Yan’s discovery represents a major leap forward in the field”, said Drs. Christina Wang and Ronald Swerdloff, who are TLI co-Principal Investigators helping lead NIH-supported advanced clinical trials on hormone-based birth control approaches. “The more contraceptive methods available, the better, as we will want a family of pharmaceutical products to safely and effectively meet the family planning needs of men and couples at different stages of their reproductive lives, with differing ethnic, cultural and religious backgrounds and economic means,” emphasized Wang and Swerdloff.
Original Article: Nature Communications Publishes Paper by Lundquist Institute Investigator Dr. Wei Yan and Colleagues on New Promising Compound for Male Contraceptive Pill
More from: The Lundquist Institute
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Male contraceptive pill
- Daily male ‘contraceptive Pill’ found to be effective at stopping unwanted pregnancieson March 5, 2021 at 4:37 am
FOR years, women have carried the responsibility of contraception in the form of the Pill. But now experts claim they have made a breakthrough with a male equivalent. Scientists in the US say a ...
- Safe and Effective Male Contraceptive Pill Developed From Chinese Traditional Medicineon March 5, 2021 at 1:31 am
After conducting animal testing, experts found that the compound from traditional Chinese medicine is effective and safe to render mice and monkeys temporarily infertile.
- Why does using hormonal birth control have to suck so much?on March 4, 2021 at 5:07 pm
All of this isn’t to say that hormonal contraception should be avoided like the plague – after all, plenty of people experience no negative side effects whatsoever. But why is it that, in the year of ...
- When does birth control start working? The pill works after 7 days, but other types work fasteron March 4, 2021 at 3:14 pm
It takes one week for oral birth control to work or to start working again if you missed two pills. Copper IUDS work up to five days retroactively.
- Breakthrough male contraceptive pill derived from Chinese medicineon March 4, 2021 at 1:19 pm
For decades, women have largely carried the responsibility for contraception thanks to the pill, but a male equivalent has long eluded scientists. Now a new breakthrough could lead to a safe, ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Male contraceptive pill
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Non-hormonal male contraceptive
- Daily male ‘contraceptive Pill’ found to be effective at stopping unwanted pregnancieson March 5, 2021 at 4:37 am
FOR years, women have carried the responsibility of contraception in the form of the Pill. But now experts claim they have made a breakthrough with a male equivalent. Scientists in the US say a ...
- Safe and Effective Male Contraceptive Pill Developed From Chinese Traditional Medicineon March 5, 2021 at 1:31 am
After conducting animal testing, experts found that the compound from traditional Chinese medicine is effective and safe to render mice and monkeys temporarily infertile.
- Breakthrough male contraceptive pill derived from Chinese medicineon March 4, 2021 at 1:19 pm
For decades, women have largely carried the responsibility for contraception thanks to the pill, but a male equivalent has long eluded scientists. Now a new breakthrough could lead to a safe, ...
- Evofem Biosciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updateon March 4, 2021 at 1:00 pm
Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for the three- ...
- Scientists discover new compound for male contraceptive pillon March 4, 2021 at 12:35 pm
A new research by the scientists at The Lundquist Institute spells out an innovative strategy that has led to the discovery of a natural compound as a safe, effective and reversible male contraceptive ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Non-hormonal male contraceptive