Generating hydrogen fuel while cleaning up wastewater

via GreenCarCongress.com
Hydrogen is a pollution-free energy source when it’s extracted from water using sunlight instead of fossil fuels. But current strategies for “splitting” or breaking apart water molecules with catalysts and light require the introduction of chemical additives to expedite the process.
Now, researchers reporting in ACS ES&T Engineering have developed a catalyst that destroys medications and other compounds already present in wastewater to generate hydrogen fuel, getting rid of a contaminant while producing something useful.
Harnessing the sun’s energy to split water to make hydrogen fuel is a promising renewable resource, but it is a slow process even when catalysts are used to speed it along. In some cases, alcohols or sugars are added to boost the rate of hydrogen production, but these chemicals are destroyed as hydrogen is generated, meaning the approach is not renewable. In a separate strategy, researchers have tried using contaminants in wastewater to enhance hydrogen fuel generation. While titanium-based catalysts worked for both removing contaminants and generating hydrogen, the efficiencies were lower than expected for both steps because of their overlapping reaction sites. One way to reduce such interferences is to make catalysts by fusing together different conductive metals, thus creating separate places for reactions to occur. So, Chuanhao Li and colleagues wanted to combine cobalt oxide and titanium dioxide to create a dual-functioning catalyst that would break down common drugs in wastewater while also efficiently converting water into hydrogen for fuel.
To make the catalyst, the researchers coated nanoscale titanium dioxide crystals with a thin layer of cobalt oxide. Initial tests showed that this material didn’t produce much hydrogen, so as a next step, the team spiked this dual catalyst with 1% by weight of platinum nanoparticles — an efficient though expensive catalyst for generating hydrogen. In the presence of simulated sunlight, the platinum-impregnated catalyst degraded two antibiotics and produced substantial amounts of hydrogen. Finally, the team tested their product on real wastewater, water from a river in China and deionized water samples. Under simulated sunlight, the catalyst stimulated hydrogen production in all three samples. The greatest amount of hydrogen was obtained from the wastewater sample. The researchers say their catalyst could be a sustainable wastewater treatment option by generating hydrogen fuel at the same time.
Original Article: Double-duty catalyst generates hydrogen fuel while cleaning up wastewater
More from: Yale University | American Chemical Society
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Sustainable wastewater treatment
- Cleaner, Greener Airports: Making Aviation More Sustainable – Belgrade Airporton March 19, 2021 at 2:16 am
Chief Technical Officer at Belgrade Airport details the work taking place to place environmental policy at the very heart of its operation.
- Watch Now: City leaders cheer Sustainable Beef LLC’s plan to open 875-job meatpacking plant along Newberry Accesson March 18, 2021 at 6:28 pm
If completed as planned by early 2023, Sustainable Beef LLC’s 875-employee ... the dried-up sewer lagoons both south and east of the wastewater plant — for heavy industrial use.
- When Natural Beauty is Only Skin Deep: the Cost of Environmental Degradation in Croatiaon March 18, 2021 at 3:41 pm
New World Bank report shows economic and social costs of harming the environment in Croatia. It demonstrates value of ecosystem services and other benefits when sectors are managed more sustainably.
- Seen from the sky: polluted waters around the worldon March 18, 2021 at 6:49 am
While the UN's Sustainable Development Goals call for water and sanitation ... Mexico has one of the lowest shares of its population connected to public wastewater treatment plants in the Organization ...
- Atlantic-Cape May hub to host Our Water conferenceon March 17, 2021 at 10:00 pm
Water is our most valuable resource and is absolutely vital to life, but how much do you know about the water in your community? Where does it come from? Is ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Sustainable wastewater treatment
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Hydrogen fuel generation
- Why Is Everyone Talking About Fuel Cell Stocks?on March 19, 2021 at 4:31 am
Hydrogen fuel cells have recently garnered lots of interest from policymakers, environmental bodies, companies, and retail investors. That has driven stocks of fuel cell companies, including Plug ...
- Hydro-Québec to work on bringing to the commercialization stage hydrogen storage technology developed by the University of South Waleson March 19, 2021 at 3:15 am
The two organisations have signed commercial agreements to transfer the patented hydrogen storage technology arising from USW research to Hydro-Québec, to enable its commercialis ...
- Mitsubishi, PAU to study ammonia fuel production in Indonesiaon March 19, 2021 at 2:41 am
Japan's Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T said on Friday it would work with Indonesia's PT Panca Amara Utama (PAU) and others to study producing ammonia fuel usin ...
- Johnson Matthey and Sibanye-Stillwater form a strategic partnership to secure critical metals and accelerate new technologies for a low carbon futureon March 19, 2021 at 1:00 am
Johnson Matthey is at the forefront of science that enables a more sustainable future – including technologies for clean hydrogen production, fuel cell products, next generation battery materials and ...
- Hydrogen Rivalry Intensifies With South Korea Challenging Europeon March 19, 2021 at 12:46 am
South Korea’s plans to pump billions of dollars into hydrogen are positioning it to take on Europe as the leader in the emerging technology, although it’s lagging behind on investing in the cleanest ...