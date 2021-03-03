FOUND: A peptide that treats and prevents the number 1 killer of citrus worldwide

?Untreated citrus plants on the left, as compared to treated ones on the right. (Hailing Jin/UCR)
Treatment causes deadly bacterium to leak and die
New research affirms a unique peptide found in an Australian plant can destroy the No. 1 killer of citrus trees worldwide and help prevent infection.
Huanglongbing, HLB, or citrus greening has multiple names, but one ultimate result: bitter and worthless citrus fruits. It has wiped out citrus orchards across the globe, causing billions in annual production losses.
All commercially important citrus varieties are susceptible to it, and there is no effective tool to treat HLB-positive trees, or to prevent new infections.
However, new UC Riverside research shows that a naturally occurring peptide found in HLB-tolerant citrus relatives, such as Australian finger lime, can not only kill the bacteria that causes the disease, it can also activate the plant’s own immune system to inhibit new HLB infection. Few treatments can do both.
Research demonstrating the effectiveness of the peptide in greenhouse experiments has just been published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
The disease is caused by a bacterium called CLas that is transmitted to trees by a flying insect. One of the most effective ways to treat it may be through the use of this antimicrobial peptide found in Australian finger lime, a fruit that is a close relative of citrus plants.
“The peptide’s corkscrew-like helix structure can quickly puncture the bacterium, causing it to leak fluid and die within half an hour, much faster than antibiotics,” explained Hailing Jin, the UCR geneticist who led the research.
When the research team injected the peptide into plants already sick with HLB, the plants survived and grew healthy new shoots. Infected plants that went untreated became sicker and some eventually died.
“The treated trees had very low bacteria counts, and one had no detectable bacteria anymore,” Jin said. “This shows the peptide can rescue infected plants, which is important as so many trees are already positive.”
The team also tested applying the peptide by spraying it. For this experiment, researchers took healthy sweet orange trees and infected them with HLB-positive citrus psyllids — the insect that transmits CLas.
After spraying at regular intervals, only three of 10 treated trees tested positive for the disease, and none of them died. By comparison, nine of 10 untreated trees became positive, and four of them died.
In addition to its efficacy against the bacterium, the stable anti-microbial peptide, or SAMP, offers a number of benefits over current control methods. For one, as the name implies, it remains stable and active even when used in 130-degree heat, unlike most antibiotic sprays that are heat sensitive — an important attribute for citrus orchards in hot climates like Florida and parts of California.
In addition, the peptide is much safer for the environment than other synthetic treatments. “Because it’s in the finger lime fruit, people have eaten this peptide for hundreds of years,” Jin said.
Researchers also identified that one half of the peptide’s helix structure is responsible for most of its antimicrobial activity. Since it is only necessary to synthesize half the peptide, this is likely to reduce the cost of large-scale manufacturing.
The SAMP technology has already been licensed by Invaio Sciences, whose proprietary injection technology will further enhance the treatment.
Following the successful greenhouse experiments, the researchers have started field tests of the peptides in Florida. They are also studying whether the peptide can inhibit diseases caused by the same family of bacteria that affect other crops, such as potato and tomato.
“The potential for this discovery to solve such devastating problems with our food supply is extremely exciting,” Jin said.
Original Article: Researchers find peptide that treats, prevents killer citrus disease
More from: University of California Riverside
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Huanglongbing
- Citrus Growers May Soon Have a New Way to Fight Back Against A Deadly Enemyon February 28, 2021 at 6:00 pm
The Asian citrus psyllid fills its stomach by feeding on the leaves and stems of citrus trees. The tiny brown insects infect the trees with bacteria that cause citrus greening, a disease that makes ...
- California: Citrus tree disease found in Moreno Valley - quarantine expandedon February 16, 2021 at 5:06 am
Huanglongbing, also known as HLB or citrus greening disease, has reached Moreno Valley for the first time. Victoria Hornbaker, director of the California Department of Food and Agriculture’s ...
- Researchers find peptide that treats, prevents killer citrus diseaseon February 10, 2021 at 8:19 pm
Huanglongbing, HLB, or citrus greening has multiple names, but one ultimate result: bitter and worthless citrus fruits. It has wiped out citrus orchards across the globe, causing billions in annual ...
- Researchers find peptide that treats, prevents killer citrus diseaseon February 9, 2021 at 3:57 am
New research affirms a unique peptide found in an Australian plant can destroy the No. 1 killer of citrus trees worldwide and help prevent infection. New research affirms a unique peptide found in ...
- Researchers find peptide that treats, prevents killer citrus diseaseon February 8, 2021 at 12:14 pm
New research affirms a unique peptide found in an Australian plant can destroy the No. 1 killer of citrus trees worldwide and help prevent infection. Huanglongbing, HLB, or citrus greening has ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Huanglongbing
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Citrus greening
- 5 big questions for 2021 session — Poll: DeSantis has comfortable lead over Fried, Crist — Pandemic's toll on Sunshine Lawon March 2, 2021 at 3:58 am
It’s been nearly a year since Florida legislators were officially back in business. Today, the 2021 session starts after more than 30,000 Floridians have died, there were protests in the streets ...
- Citrus Growers May Soon Have a New Way to Fight Back Against A Deadly Enemyon February 28, 2021 at 6:00 pm
The Asian citrus psyllid fills its stomach by feeding on the leaves and stems of citrus trees. The tiny brown insects infect the trees with bacteria that cause citrus greening, a disease that makes ...
- Citrus industry dealing with high tariffson February 23, 2021 at 6:30 pm
Citrus growers on the Treasure Coast say they’ve gotten the squeeze this year as tariffs have made it harder to move their product.
- Orange harvest slashed by half due to pest attackon February 20, 2021 at 4:00 pm
Orange farmer Bharatnath Yogi of Kotmaula, Bagchaur Municipality, Karnali is deeply distressed because his harvest was slashed by half due to a pest attack during the flowering period.Yogi practices ...
- The Effect of Scientific Information on Possible Gene-Edited Solutions for Citrus Greeningon February 19, 2021 at 6:00 am
Nevertheless, gene-edited vector control and host resistance have the potential to be accepted, but a unidirectional communication strategy that employs narrative to introduce the cost of inaction and ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Citrus greening