via University of Portsmouth
Rich false memories of autobiographical events can be planted – and then reversed, a new paper has found.
The study highlights – for the first time – techniques that can correct false recollections without damaging true memories. It is published by researchers from the University of Portsmouth, UK, and the Universities of Hagen and Mainz, Germany.
There is plenty of psychological research which shows that memories are often reconstructed and therefore fallible and malleable. However, this is the first time research has shown that false memories of autobiographical events can be undone.
Studying how memories are created, identified and reversed could be a game changer in police and legal settings, where false memories given as evidence in a courtroom can lead to wrongful convictions.
According to Dr Hartmut Blank, co-author of the research from the University of Portsmouth’s Department of Psychology, “believing, or even remembering something that never happened may have severe consequences. In police interrogations or legal proceedings, for instance, it may lead to false confessions or false allegations, and it would be highly desirable, therefore, to reduce the risk of false memories in such settings.
“In this study, we made an important step in this direction by identifying interview techniques that can empower people to retract their false memories.”
The researchers recruited 52 participants for a study on ‘childhood memories’ and with the help of parents, they implanted two false negative memories that definitely didn’t happen, but were plausible. For example getting lost, running away or being involved in a car accident.
By empowering people to stay closer to their own truth, rather than rely on other sources, we showed we could help them realise what might be false or misremembered – something that could be very beneficial in forensic settings.
Dr Hartmut Blank, Reader in Experimental and Social Psychology
Along with two true events, which had actually happened, participants were persuaded by their parents that all four events were part of their autobiographical memory.
The participants were then asked to recall each event in multiple interview sessions. By the third session, most believed the false events had happened and – similar to previous research – about 40 per cent had developed actual false memories of them.
The researchers then attempted to undo the false memories by using two strategies.
The first involved reminding participants that memories may not always be based on people’s own experience, but also on other sources such as a photograph or a family member’s narrative. They were then asked about the source of each of the four events.
The second strategy involved explaining to them that being asked to repeatedly recall something can elicit false memories. They were asked to revisit their event memories with this in mind.
The result, according to Dr Blank, was that “by raising participants’ awareness of the possibility of false memories, urging them to critically reflect on their recollections and strengthening their trust in their own perspective, we were able to significantly reduce their false memories. Moreover, and importantly, this did not affect their ability to remember true events.
“We designed our techniques so that they can principally be applied in real-world situations. By empowering people to stay closer to their own truth, rather than rely on other sources, we showed we could help them realise what might be false or misremembered – something that could be very beneficial in forensic settings.”
Original Article: NEW STUDY FINDS FALSE MEMORIES CAN BE REVERSED
More from: University of Portsmouth | University of Hagen | Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
False memories
- Police: Woman charged with making false reporton March 25, 2021 at 10:36 am
A Danville woman who allegedly lied about being raped is now charged with one misdemeanor count of making false reports to falsely incriminate another person. Hannah Jane Stetler, 18, of Valley West ...
- Researchers Implant, and Then Remove, False Childhood Memorieson March 25, 2021 at 3:58 am
A new study has found that rich false memories of autobiographical events can be planted - and then reversed. The study highlights techniques that can correct false recollections without damaging true ...
- Researchers create, then erase, false memories in people’s mindson March 25, 2021 at 2:47 am
German researchers have discovered a way to create, then erase, false memories in people's minds, in a recent study. Human memory is fallible and malleable. In forensic settings in particular, this ...
- Post Office's 'appalling and shameful' prosecution of subpostmasters is 'the longest and most extensive affront to the justice system in living memory', Court of Appeal hearson March 24, 2021 at 1:12 pm
Dozens of former subpostmasters who were convicted of theft, fraud and false accounting say the Post Office knew the Horizon accounting system had 'faults and bugs'.
- German researchers create, then erase, false memories in people’s mindson March 24, 2021 at 10:47 am
A team of researchers in Germany has completed successful experiments in which they showcased how false memories can easily be planted and, more importantly, erased, with potentially serious ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
False memories
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Reversing false memories
- How Deepfakes could help implant false memories in our mindson March 23, 2021 at 12:25 pm
The human brain is a complex, miraculous thing. As best we can tell, it’s the epitome of biological evolution. But it doesn’t come with any security software preinstalled. And that makes it ...
- False memories can be REVERSED with interview techniques, study findson March 23, 2021 at 8:49 am
False memories can be reversed by telling individuals the memories came from other sources and explaining that being pressured to repeatedly recall events can create false ideas..
- Dementia: The One Thing You Can Do To Fight This Diseaseon March 23, 2021 at 1:40 am
Dementia drugs don't prevent the progression of dementia. But false hope can translate into big profits for drugs companies.
- Psychology Todayon March 17, 2021 at 8:37 am
to research on false confessions, forensics, and eyewitness memory, to the difficult compromises that prosecutors reach when targeting the largest corporations in the world. Garrett directs the ...
- Mazda's first EV brings back i3 memorieson March 16, 2021 at 5:00 pm
Later versions of that relocated the belts to the front seats, if memory serves. Interior room is pretty tight ... all the expected safety equipment though we did get one 'Brake!' false alarm. Mazda ...