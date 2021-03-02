Constructing better buildings in less time with new robotics technology

Purdue University innovators developed and are testing a novel construction robotic system that uses an innovative mechanical design with advances in computer vision sensing technology to work in a construction setting.
Emerging robotics technology may soon help construction companies and contractors create buildings in less time at higher quality and at lower costs.
Purdue University innovators developed and are testing a novel construction robotic system that uses an innovative mechanical design with advances in computer vision sensing technology to work in a construction setting.
“Our work helps to address workforce shortages in the construction industry by automating key construction operations,” said Jiansong Zhang, an assistant professor of construction management technology in the Purdue Polytechnic Institute. “On a construction site, there are many unknown factors that a construction robot must be able to account for effectively. This requires much more advanced sensing and reasoning technologies than those commonly used in a manufacturing environment.”
The Purdue team’s custom end effector design allows for material to be both placed and fastened in the same operation using the same arm, limiting the amount of equipment that is required to complete a given task.
Computer vision algorithms developed for the project allow the robotic system to sense building elements and match them to building information modeling (BIM) data in a variety of environments, and keep track of obstacles or safety hazards in the system’s operational context.
“By basing the sensing for our robotic arm around computer vision technology, rather than more limited-scope and expensive sensing systems, we have the capability to complete many sensing tasks with a single affordable sensor,” Zhang said. “This allows us to implement a more robust and versatile system at a lower cost.”
Original Article: Emerging robotics technology may lead to better buildings in less time
More from: Purdue University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Construction robotic system
- SETO Funds RE2’s Autonomous Robotic Technology for PV Applicationson March 3, 2021 at 8:23 am
RE2 Robotics, a developer of intelligent mobile robotic manipulation systems, has been awarded $1.9 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) to ...
- AMP Robotics Pilots Automated Secondary Sortation Facility to Increase Recycling Rateson March 3, 2021 at 7:07 am
Company partners with waste management businesses on its next-gen infrastructure model that recovers difficult-to-recycle mixed plastics, paper, and metals from residue lines AMP’s technology recovers ...
- Logistics Robots Market: Vecna Robotics to Cover Maximum Shares Owing to Presence of Strong Supply Chainon March 3, 2021 at 2:51 am
The global logistics robots market size is prophesied to reach USD 14.95 billion by the end of 2027. The growth of this region is attributed to the increasing demand for complex supply-chain ...
- SkyMul’s drones secure rebar on the fly to speed up constructionon March 2, 2021 at 10:23 am
There are many jobs in the construction industry that fall under the “dull, dirty, and dangerous” category said to be ripe for automation — but only a few can actually be taken on with today’s ...
- RE2 Robotics Selected by the U.S. Department of Energy to Develop a Robotic Manipulation Solution for Solar Field Constructionon March 2, 2021 at 8:46 am
The O-AMPP program will enable RE2 to apply its outdoor, autonomous robotic technology, which uses state-of-the-art computer vision and machine-learning techniques, to the solar construction industry.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Construction robotic system
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Robotic construction system
- SETO Funds RE2’s Autonomous Robotic Technology for PV Applicationson March 3, 2021 at 8:23 am
RE2 Robotics, a developer of intelligent mobile robotic manipulation systems, has been awarded $1.9 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) to ...
- AMP Robotics Pilots Automated Secondary Sortation Facility to Increase Recycling Rateson March 3, 2021 at 7:07 am
Company partners with waste management businesses on its next-gen infrastructure model that recovers difficult-to-recycle mixed plastics, paper, and metals from residue lines AMP’s technology recovers ...
- Logistics Robots Market: Vecna Robotics to Cover Maximum Shares Owing to Presence of Strong Supply Chainon March 3, 2021 at 2:51 am
The global logistics robots market size is prophesied to reach USD 14.95 billion by the end of 2027. The growth of this region is attributed to the increasing demand for complex supply-chain ...
- SkyMul’s drones secure rebar on the fly to speed up constructionon March 2, 2021 at 10:23 am
There are many jobs in the construction industry that fall under the “dull, dirty, and dangerous” category said to be ripe for automation — but only a few can actually be taken on with today’s ...
- RE2 Robotics Selected by the U.S. Department of Energy to Develop a Robotic Manipulation Solution for Solar Field Constructionon March 2, 2021 at 8:46 am
The O-AMPP program will enable RE2 to apply its outdoor, autonomous robotic technology, which uses state-of-the-art computer vision and machine-learning techniques, to the solar construction industry.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Robotic construction system