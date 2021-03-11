via University of British Columbia
Adding a simple polymer to fertilizers or pesticides could dramatically reduce agricultural pollution, suggests a new study by researchers at the University of British Columbia.
When agrochemicals are sprayed onto crops, a large amount typically ends up in the surrounding environment due to droplets splashing, rebounding or rolling off the target plants.
This amount could be cut at least in half by mixing fertilizers and pesticides with a small quantity of polyethylene oxide, a common polymer additive that improves the ability of agrochemical solutions to stick to plant surfaces, the study found.
“Other studies have explored ways to decrease the loss of agrochemicals to the environment,” says John Frostad, the study lead and a chemical and biological engineering professor at UBC. “But this is the first to quantify the results using realistic spray conditions that can be translated directly from the lab to field applications.”
To conduct the study, Frostad and his colleagues built a lab-scale device that allows liquids to be sprayed onto surfaces through real agricultural nozzles. The device also enables users, for the first time, to measure precisely how much liquid remains on a surface after it has been sprayed at industrial pressures and deposition rates in a laboratory setting.
The team found that combining a fertilizer solution with a miniscule amount of polyethylene oxide — an environmentally safe polymer widely used in cosmetics and biomedical applications — significantly enhanced the fertilizer’s stickiness.
In fact, the additive nearly eliminated splashing, bouncing or rolling by droplets when they came into contact with plant surfaces, reducing the percentage of fertilizer that entered the surrounding environment from 30 per cent to just five.
“Using this device, researchers can measure exactly how effective different additives are at improving retention,” says Frostad. “New formulations of agrochemicals that include these additives could allow crops to be sprayed more efficiently, cutting both environmental pollution caused by agrochemicals and the amount of chemicals that need to be used in the first place.”
Original Article: MADE TO STICK: SAFE, SIMPLE ADDITIVE COULD CUT AGROCHEMICAL POLLUTION
More from: University of British Columbia
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Agricultural pollution
- Senator Durbin Demonstrates Leadership with Bill to Cut Climate Pollution Across the Economy and Invest in Stronger Communitieson March 10, 2021 at 1:50 pm
Senator Richard Durbin (D-IL) reintroduced an ambitious bill that would significantly cut climate pollution across the economy while investing in mitigation, adaptation and the economic well-being of ...
- Safe, simple additive could cut agrochemical pollutionon March 9, 2021 at 3:44 pm
Adding a simple polymer to fertilizers or pesticides could dramatically reduce agricultural pollution, suggests a new study by researchers at the University of British Columbia.
- Too Few Farmers are Curbing Pollution in Lake Erie. Should They be Forced?on March 9, 2021 at 11:46 am
As climate change complicates Lake Erie’s algae problem, scientists say farmers must do far more to reduce phosphorus runoff. But will enough farmers change their ways without a government mandate?
- Canada proposes voluntary ‘offset’ program meant to encourage new pollution cutson March 8, 2021 at 10:15 am
Canada has proposed a new voluntary program to recognize emissions reductions beyond what’s covered by the federal carbon pricing regime. The federal government published proposed regulations online ...
- Idaho cow manure pollution bill approved by Senate panelon March 4, 2021 at 7:21 pm
A Senate panel on Thursday approved legislation that’s the product of Idaho's hundreds of thousands of cows and the 50 million pounds (23 million kilograms) of cow manure ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Agricultural pollution
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Reducing agricultural pollution
- Microplastics in California’s agricultural soils could be hurting crop production, or worseon March 10, 2021 at 12:03 am
Microplastics are polluting waterways and soils in California and the Legislature is considering actions to curb this trend.
- Safe, simple additive could cut agrochemical pollutionon March 9, 2021 at 3:44 pm
Adding a simple polymer to fertilizers or pesticides could dramatically reduce agricultural pollution, suggests a new study by researchers at the University of British Columbia.
- Too Few Farmers are Curbing Pollution in Lake Erie. Should They be Forced?on March 9, 2021 at 11:46 am
As climate change complicates Lake Erie’s algae problem, scientists say farmers must do far more to reduce phosphorus runoff. But will enough farmers change their ways without a government mandate?
- Canada proposes voluntary ‘offset’ program meant to encourage new pollution cutson March 8, 2021 at 10:27 am
Canada has proposed a new voluntary program to recognize emissions reductions beyond what’s covered by the federal carbon pricing regime.
- Will Valley air district actually enforce new restrictions on agricultural burning?on March 4, 2021 at 12:41 pm
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has until August ... It did increase restrictions on agricultural burning in the last two decades, reducing the total tons of material burned by ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Reducing agricultural pollution