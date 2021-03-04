A vaccine strategy for urinary tract infections?

via Duke University School of Medicine
Anyone who has ever developed a urinary tract infection (UTI) knows that it can be painful, pesky and persistent. UTIs have a high recurrence rate and primarily afflict women — as many as 50% of women will experience at least one UTI during their lifetime.
However, what if patients could take a vaccine that would prevent future UTIs? In a March 1 study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Duke researchers describe a new vaccination strategy that they think could re-program the body to fight off the bacteria that cause urinary tract infections successfully.
“Although several vaccines against UTIs have been investigated in clinical trials, they have so far had limited success,” said Soman Abraham, Ph.D., Grace Kerby Distinguished Professor of Pathology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics & Microbiology in the School of Medicine and senior author on the paper.
“There are currently no effective UTI vaccines available for use in the U.S. in spite of the high prevalence of bladder infections,” Abraham said. “Our study describes the potential for a highly effective bladder vaccine that can not only eradicate residual bladder bacteria, but also prevent future infections.”
The strategy, which the team showed to be effective in mouse models, involves re-programming an inadequate immune response that the team identified last year. They observed that when mouse bladders get infected with E. coli bacteria, the immune system dispatches repair cells to heal the damaged tissue, while launching very few warrior cells to fight off the attacker. This causes bacteria to never fully clear, living on in the bladder to attack again.
According to lead author Jianxuan Wu, Ph.D., who recently earned his doctorate from the Department of Immunology at Duke, “the new vaccine strategy attempts to ‘teach’ the bladder to more effectively fight off the attacking bacteria. By administering the vaccine directly into the bladder where the residual bacteria harbor, the highly effective vaccine antigen, in combination with an adjuvant known to boost the recruitment of bacterial clearing cells, performed better than traditional intramuscular vaccination.”
The researchers reported that bladder-immunized mice effectively fought off infecting E. coli and eliminated all residual bladder bacteria, suggesting the site of administration could be an important consideration in determining the effectiveness of a vaccine.
“We are encouraged by these findings, and since the individual components of the vaccine have previously been shown to be safe for human use, undertaking clinical studies to validate these findings could be done relatively quickly,” Abraham said.
Original Article: Goodbye UTIs: Duke scientists develop vaccine strategy for urinary tract infections
More from: Duke University School of Medicine
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Urinary tract infections
- Goodbye UTIs: Vaccine strategy for urinary tract infectionson March 3, 2021 at 7:50 am
Anyone who has ever developed a urinary tract infection (UTI) knows that it can be painful, pesky and persistent. UTIs have a high recurrence rate and ...
- Shot to the bladder could ‘teach’ body to fight urinary tract infectionson March 3, 2021 at 3:30 am
In a new study with mice, a vaccine administered directly to the bladder cleared the bacteria that cause urinary tract infection. Can it work for people?
- Real-World Study Shows MS Patients Have High Infection Riskson March 2, 2021 at 2:02 pm
Outpatient claims and inpatient hospitalizations for infections -- especially urinary and kidney infections -- were higher among people with multiple sclerosis (MS) than controls, a large ...
- Conserved bacterial de novo guanine biosynthesis pathway enables microbial survival and colonization in the environmental niche of the urinary tracton March 1, 2021 at 3:15 pm
In bacteria, guaA encodes guanosine monophosphate synthetase that confers an ability to biosynthesize guanine nucleotides de novo. This enables bacterial colonization in different environments and, ...
- Goodbye UTIs: Scientists develop vaccine strategy for urinary tract infectionson March 1, 2021 at 1:29 pm
Researchers describe a new vaccination strategy that they think could re-program the body to fight off the bacteria that cause urinary tract infections.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Urinary tract infections
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Urinary tract infection vaccine
- Alexion Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 73rd Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurologyon March 4, 2021 at 2:04 pm
Alexion announces upcoming data presentations at the 73rd annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology.
- Bladder vaccines treat UTIs and keep them from coming backon March 3, 2021 at 12:20 pm
Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are a common and painful infection that can be surprisingly persistent. Now, researchers at Duke University have developed a vaccine that can be delivered via catheter ...
- Goodbye UTIs: Vaccine strategy for urinary tract infectionson March 3, 2021 at 7:50 am
Anyone who has ever developed a urinary tract infection (UTI) knows that it can be painful, pesky and persistent. UTIs have a high recurrence rate and ...
- Shot to the bladder could ‘teach’ body to fight urinary tract infectionson March 3, 2021 at 3:30 am
In a new study with mice, a vaccine administered directly to the bladder cleared the bacteria that cause urinary tract infection. Can it work for people?
- Proposed UTI Vaccine Could End Improper Antibiotic Useon March 2, 2021 at 10:56 am
Although it's still in development, a vaccine against current and future urinary tract infections could also wipe out other problems, such as women being given the wrong antibiotic or given ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Urinary tract infection vaccine