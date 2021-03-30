A new screening technique is more than 300 times as effective at detecting a biomarker for diseases like cancer

New UCF Nanotech Gives Boost to Detection of Cancer and Disease
The technique uses nickel-platinum nanoparticles to increase the sensitivity of an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, or ELISA, that is used to test for the presence of cancers, HIV and more
Early screening can mean the difference between life and death in a cancer and disease diagnosis. That’s why University of Central Florida researchers are working to develop a new screening technique that’s more than 300 times as effective at detecting a biomarker for diseases like cancer than current methods.
The technique, which was detailed recently in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, uses nanoparticles with nickel-rich cores and platinum-rich shells to increase the sensitivity of an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA).
ELISA is a test that measures samples for biochemicals, such as antibodies and proteins, which can indicate the presence of cancer, HIV, pregnancy and more. When a biochemical is detected, the test generates a color output that can be used to quantify its concentration. The stronger the color is, the stronger the concentration. The tests must be sensitive to prevent false negatives that could delay treatment or interventions.
In the study, the researchers found that when the nanoparticles were used in place of the conventional enzyme used in an ELISA — peroxidase — that the test was 300 times more sensitive at detecting carcinoembryonic antigen, a biomarker sometimes used to detect colorectal cancers.
And while a biomarker for colorectal cancer was used in the study, the technique could be used to detect biomarkers for other types of cancers and diseases, says Xiaohu Xia, an assistant professor in UCF’s Department of Chemistry and study co-author.
Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S., not counting some kinds of skin cancer, and early detection helps improve treatment outcomes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The increase in sensitivity comes from nickel-platinum nanoparticle “mimics” that greatly increase the reaction efficiency of the test, which increases its color output, and thus its detection ability, Xia says.
Peroxidases found in the horseradish root have been widely used to generate color in diagnostic tests for decades. However, they have limited reaction efficiency and thus color output, which has inhibited the development of sensitive diagnostic tests, Xia says.
Nanoparticle “mimics” of peroxidase have been extensively developed over the past 10 years, but none have achieved the reaction efficiency of the nanoparticles developed by Xia and his team.
“This work sets the record for the catalytic efficiency of peroxidase mimic,” Xia says. “It breaks through the limitation of catalytic efficiency of peroxidase mimics, which is a long-standing challenge in the field.”
“Such a breakthrough enables highly sensitive detection of cancer biomarkers with the ultimate goal of saving lives through earlier detection of cancers,” he says.
Xia says next steps for the research are to continue to refine the technology and apply it to clinical samples of human patients to study its performance.
“We hope the technology can be eventually used in clinical diagnostic laboratories in the near future,” Xia says.
Original Article: New UCF Nanotech Gives Boost to Detection of Cancer and Disease
More from: University of Central Florida | Brown University | University of Texas at Dallas | Oak Ridge National Laboratory
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay
- Novel technique to detect biomarker for canceron March 27, 2021 at 9:22 am
Researchers from the University of Central Florida are developing a new screening technique that is 300 times more effective than existing methods of detecting a biomarker for diseases like ...
- Q&A: Researchers make progress on new tests for starch quality in wheaton March 26, 2021 at 9:00 am
USDA molecular biologist Ashley Cannon and research plant molecular geneticist Camille Steber are "partners in crime" working with USDA and Washington State University researchers to improve the ...
- Creative Diagnostics Introduces New SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody ELISA Kiton March 25, 2021 at 11:32 pm
Creative Diagnostics released two ELISA kits for qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody in serum and plasma to meet the demand of customers for vaccine development.
- New screening method detects cancer biomarkers more effectivelyon March 25, 2021 at 9:47 pm
Early screening can mean the difference between life and death in a cancer and disease diagnosis. That's why University of Central Florida researchers are working to develop a new screening technique ...
- Watch: Rapid test measures COVID-19 immunityon March 25, 2021 at 7:05 am
A rapid method has been developed to measure immunity to coronavirus in those who recovered from COVID-19. The inexpensive pinprick assay accurately documents the concentration of coronavirus ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Detection of cancer biomarkers
- Immunovia reports improved test performance of IMMrayTM PanCan-d in detecting early stage pancreatic cancer in high risk symptomatic patientson March 29, 2021 at 7:47 pm
Immunovia today announced improved performance of its blood based IMMraytm PanCan-d biomarker signature together with CA 19-9, in a clinical retrospective study. The study was designed to evaluate ...
- Novel technique to detect biomarker for canceron March 27, 2021 at 9:22 am
Researchers from the University of Central Florida are developing a new screening technique that is 300 times more effective than existing methods of detecting a biomarker for diseases like ...
- Nanotechnology Boosts Detection of Canceron March 27, 2021 at 7:48 am
Nickel-platinum nanoparticles helps to increase the sensitivity of an ELISA, which is used to test for the presence of cancers, HIV and more.
- Tech Talk: Cancer detection, death rays and science fair winnerson March 26, 2021 at 1:00 am
With a major research university right in our backyard, a strong military presence and innovative companies spread throughout the metro region, there’s often a plethora of interesting science and tech ...
- New screening method detects cancer biomarkers more effectivelyon March 25, 2021 at 9:47 pm
Early screening can mean the difference between life and death in a cancer and disease diagnosis. That's why University of Central Florida researchers are working to develop a new screening technique ...