A new production method could make antibody injections more affordable

via Johns Hopkins University
Antibody injections are a highly desirable treatment for people with chronic diseases such as cancer, psoriasis, Crohn’s disease and arthritis. And recently, antibodies have been in the news as a promising treatment for severe cases of COVID-19.
But the costly, time-consuming manufacturing process to produce antibodies prevents these treatments from being accessible to most patients.
Andrew Zydney, Bayard D. Kunkle Chair and professor of chemical engineering at Penn State, has identified a new method to manufacture antibodies, which could drive down the production cost. His research results were recently published in Biotechnology Progress.
“If you look at the top 10 best-selling medications, by annual sales, eight are in the category of monoclonal antibodies,” Zydney said. “And every year, individuals and insurance companies spend upwards of $100 billion on antibodies, with costs to treat a single patient often exceeding $50,000. There remains a huge unmet need for these products in treating a growing range of diseases.”
Known as precipitation, Zydney’s new protein purification process involves adding zinc chloride and polyethylene glycol, a water-soluble polymer, to a solution containing the antibody. This causes the antibody to precipitate so that the impurities can be washed away.
Though the precipitation process has been used for 70 years in blood plasma processing, it has never been used for the commercial production of antibodies, according to Zydney.
“To precipitate means ‘to come out’ of a solution in a solid form,” he said. “For example, when you put salt in warm water, it dissolves. But if you put a lot of salt into cold water, some of that salt will remain as solid crystals. In the same way, proteins would normally dissolve in a solution, but you can find certain conditions where they come out as solid.”
Zydney explained that the zinc chloride used in precipitation is a simple salt, making it much cheaper than other purification methods. It also saves time, as it is possible to yield large quantities of proteins in short periods of time.
Currently, antibodies are produced using a process called Protein A affinity chromatography, where the antibody binds to Protein A, which is immobilized in a chromatography column. The impurities can be washed away from the bound antibody, after which the pH level is adjusted to recover the purified antibody product. A single Protein A chromatography column can cost more than $10 million.
“That is just one step in the current manufacturing process, and it is what makes antibody manufacturing so expensive,” Zydney said. “All of the major biotechnology companies are big players in this space.”
The precipitation process eliminates the need for the costly chromatography process, as antibodies are purified directly from the solution by filtration through hollow fiber membranes.
“What we do in our research group is relatively small scale,” He said. “But the precipitation process has the potential to be easily scaled up, potentially enabling biopharmaceutical companies to produce lower-cost antibodies for the patients who need them.”
Todd Przybycien, professor of chemical and biological engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, contributed to this research.
Original Article: Antibody injections could become more affordable with new production method
More from: Pennsylvania State University | Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Antibody injections
- Epitope antibody testing is effective in detecting immune responses to SARS-CoV-2on March 23, 2021 at 10:40 pm
A new preprint study led by Shawn S-C. Li from Western University in Ontario, Canada, provides evidence of epitope-specific antibody responses and designed a test to measure this in relation to ...
- Therapy Takes BiTE Out of Aggressive Lymphomason March 23, 2021 at 2:04 pm
Most patients with heavily treated relapsed/refractory B-cell lymphomas responded to a bispecific T-cell-engaging (BiTE) antibody following obinutuzumab (Gazyva) pretreatment, according to preliminary ...
- Regeneron's President On COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail: 'Good News That Could Be Really Big News'on March 23, 2021 at 1:36 pm
Sick people still very much need help, and the efficacy of Regenergon's therapy is "so important," he said. As part of the largest Phase 3 study of its kind that tested Regeneron's antibody ...
- Study: Antibody Drug Shortens COVID-19 Recoveryon March 23, 2021 at 11:37 am
The combo therapy, called REGEN-COV, was being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial involving high-risk non=hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Regeneron says tests in more than 4,000 recently diagnosed patients ...
- Global Bispecific Antibody Market to 2028 - Opportunity, Drug Sales, Price & Clinical Trials Insights - ResearchAndMarkets.comon March 23, 2021 at 3:09 am
The “Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Drug Sales, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Since First Approved and Launched ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Antibody injections
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Antibody manufacturing
- Creative Biolabs Introduces Cover-all Bispecific Antibody Analysis Serviceson March 23, 2021 at 11:42 am
Bispecific antibodies (bsAbs) delivers the promise as the next wave of antibody-based therapeutics. And with an unrelenting drive in bio-scientific research and industry, ...
- Clarkson University Alumna Developing COVID Antibody Products at DARPAon March 23, 2021 at 6:54 am
imagine a situation where you could have a fairly small manufacturing device -- think tractor-trailer-sized or half-of-a-tractor-trailer-sized devices or room. And you could have this on-site device ...
- REGN : Antibody Cocktail Reduces Hospitalization/Death By 70% In Non-hospitalized COVID-19 Patientson March 22, 2021 at 11:29 pm
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (REGN) antibody cocktail REGEN-COV (casirivimab with imdevimab) reduced hospitalization or death by 70% in Non-hospitalized COVID-19 Patients, as per a late-stage ...
- Regeneron Covid-19 Antibody Drug Reduced Risk of Hospitalization, Death by 70% in Late-Stage Trialon March 22, 2021 at 11:06 pm
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said its antibody drug reduced the risk of Covid-19 hospitalization or death by about 70% in a large clinical trial, the most definitive evidence yet that the medicine can ...
- Regeneron Antibody Cocktail Lowers Hospitalization Rate by 70%on March 22, 2021 at 11:00 pm
“If the dose goes down, the same volume of manufacturing will produce more doses,” spokeswoman Alexandra Bowie said. Regeneron’s antibody cocktail was given to former President Donald Trump after he ...