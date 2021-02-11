Restoring age-related muscle deterioration with NAD+

via EPFL
Scientists at EPFL have discovered that Alzheimer’s-like protein aggregates underly the muscle deterioration seen in aging. But the aggregates can be reversed by boosting the levels of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), which turns on the defense systems of mitochondria in cells and restores muscle function.
The older we grow, the weaker our muscles get, riddling old age with frailty and physical disability. But this doesn’t only affect the individual, it also creates a significant burden on public healthcare. And yet, research efforts into the biological processes and biomarkers that define muscle aging have not yet defined the underlying causes.
Now, a team of scientists from lab of Johan Auwerx at EPFL’s School of Life Sciences looked at the issue through a different angle: the similarities between muscle aging and degenerative muscle diseases. They have discovered protein aggregates that deposit in skeletal muscles during natural aging, and that blocking this can prevent the detrimental features of muscle aging. The study is published in Cell Reports.
“During age-associated muscle diseases, such as inclusion body myositis (IBM), our cells struggle to maintain correct protein folding, leading these misfolded proteins to precipitate and forming toxic protein aggregates within the muscles,” explains Auwerx. “The most prominent component of these protein aggregates is beta-amyloid, just like in the amyloid plaques in the brains of patients with Alzheimer’s disease.”
In the study, the scientists identify amyloid-like protein aggregates in aged muscles from different species, from the nematode C. elegans all the way to humans. In addition, they also found that these aggregates also impair mitochondrial function. Although aggregated proteins have been suggested to contribute to brain aging, this is the first time that they have been shown to contribute to muscle aging and to directly damage mitochondria. “These abnormal proteotoxic aggregates could serve as novel biomarkers for the aging process, beyond the brain and muscle,” says Auwerx.
But can the formation of the protein aggregates be reversed? To answer this, the researchers fed worms the vitamin nicotinamide riboside and the antitumor agent Olaparib, both of which boost the levels of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), a biomolecule that is essential for maintaining mitochondrial function, and whose levels decline during aging.
In the worms, the two compounds turned on the defense systems of the mitochondria, even when provided at advanced age. Turning on the so-called “mitochondrial quality control system” reduced the age-related amyloid protein aggregates and improved the worms’ fitness and lifespan.
The scientists then moved on to human muscle tissue, taken from aged subjects and IBM patients. Turning on the same mitochondrial quality control systems produced similar improvements in protein and mitochondrial homeostasis. The encouraging results led the researchers to test nicotinamide riboside in aged mice. The treatment also activated the mitochondrial defense systems and reduced the number and size of amyloid aggregates in different skeletal muscle tissues.
“Drugs that boost mitochondrial quality control could therefore be tested in the clinic to reverse these age-related proteotoxic aggregates and rejuvenate tissues,” says Mario Romani, the first author of the study.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Age-related muscle deterioration
- The most common diseases related to agingon February 8, 2021 at 3:54 pm
Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD ... increased hunger levels, loss of muscle mass, and excessive thirst. This disease can be treated with a combination of lifestyle and diet changes, but ...
- AAV1.NT-3 gene therapy for X-linked Charcot–Marie–Tooth neuropathy type 1on February 4, 2021 at 11:55 am
X-linked Charcot-Marie-Tooth neuropathy (CMTX) is caused by mutations in the gene encoding Gap Junction Protein Beta-1 (GJB1)/Connexin32 (Cx32) in Schwann cells. Neurotrophin-3 (NT-3) is an important ...
- Fit After 50 Reviews – Mark Mcilyar Scam or Workout Program For Men Really Works?on February 3, 2021 at 12:00 am
Fit After 50 is a well thought out fitness program for men who fall somewhere in their middle age range, particularly the 50s. According to its official website fitafter50formen.com, it comes from a ...
- Which physical findings suggest distal muscle wasting in Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease?on January 27, 2021 at 4:00 pm
Distal muscle wasting may be noted in the ... Motor performance deterioration accelerates after 50 years of age in Charcot-Marie-Tooth type 1A patients. Eur J Neurol. 2018 Feb. 25 (2):301-306.
- Identification of Oligo-DNA that promotes skeletal muscle differentiationon January 25, 2021 at 8:07 am
Age-related muscle atrophy reduces motor function and ... with muscle atrophy is increasing in our hyper-aged society. The deterioration of people's motor function, QOL, and life expectancy ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Age-related muscle deterioration
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Muscle regeneration
- Humble aquarium fish helps Melbourne scientists discover how to reverse muscle traumaon February 10, 2021 at 11:31 pm
The Monash University research offers hope for muscular dystrophy sufferers, the elderly and people with muscular limb damage.
- Protein discovery promises powerful new muscle regrowth treatmentson February 10, 2021 at 10:34 pm
Although muscle stem cells are able to grow and repair torn muscle tissue after we sustain an injury, they become less effective as we age. Now researchers at the Australian Regenerative Medicine ...
- Macrophages provide a transient muscle stem cell niche via NAMPT secretionon February 10, 2021 at 8:02 am
Specific macrophage populations provide a transient niche that activates muscle stem cells after muscle injury and supply proliferation-inducing cues that govern the repair process mediated by these ...
- Novel protein could reverse severe muscle wasting in disease, aging and traumaon February 10, 2021 at 8:01 am
When we tear a muscle " stem cells within it repair the problem. We can see this occurring not only in severe muscle wasting diseases such as muscular dystrophy and in war veterans who survive ...
- Zebrafish reveal regenerative protein that could inspire new treatments for muscle-wasting diseases and agingon February 10, 2021 at 8:00 am
An Australian research team discovered that a protein called NAMPT stimulates the growth of muscle stem cells and healing in zebrafish and mice. They believe NAMPT-based therapies could prove useful ...