Hydrogen production at room temperature from seawater moves closer to commercialization with a new catalyst

A team of researchers led by Zhifeng Ren, director of the Texas Center for Superconductivity at UH, has reported an oxygen evolving catalyst that takes just minutes to grow at room temperature and is capable of efficiently producing both clean drinking water and hydrogen from seawater.
Fast, One-Step Assembly at Room Temperature Yields High Efficiency at Low Cost
Seawater makes up about 96% of all water on earth, making it a tempting resource to meet the world’s growing need for clean drinking water and carbon-free energy. And scientists already have the technical ability to both desalinate seawater and split it to produce hydrogen, which is in demand as a source of clean energy.
But existing methods require multiple steps performed at high temperatures over a lengthy period of time in order to produce a catalyst with the needed efficiency. That requires substantial amounts of energy and drives up the cost.
Researchers from the University of Houston have reported an oxygen evolving catalyst that takes just minutes to grow at room temperature on commercially available nickel foam. Paired with a previously reported hydrogen evolution reaction catalyst, it can achieve industrially required current density for overall seawater splitting at low voltage. The work is described in a paper published in Energy & Environmental Science.
Zhifeng Ren, director of the Texas Center for Superconductivity at UH (TcSUH) and corresponding author for the paper, said speedy, low-cost production is critical to commercialization.
“Any discovery, any technology development, no matter how good it is, the end cost is going to play the most important role,” he said. “If the cost is prohibitive, it will not make it to market. In this paper, we found a way to reduce the cost so commercialization will be easier and more acceptable to customers.”
Ren’s research group and others have previously reported a nickel-iron-(oxy)hydroxide compound as a catalyst to split seawater, but producing the material required a lengthy process conducted at temperatures between 300 Celsius and 600 Celsius, or as high as 1,100 degrees Fahrenheit. The high energy cost made it impractical for commercial use, and the high temperatures degraded the structural and mechanical integrity of the nickel foam, making long-term stability a concern, said Ren, who also is M.D. Anderson Professor of physics at UH.
To address both cost and stability, the researchers discovered a process to use nickel-iron-(oxy)hydroxide on nickel foam, doped with a small amount of sulfur to produce an effective catalyst at room temperature within five minutes. Working at room temperature both reduced the cost and improved mechanical stability, they said.
“To boost the hydrogen economy, it is imperative to develop cost-effective and facile methodologies to synthesize NiFe-based (oxy)hydroxide catalysts for high-performance seawater electrolysis,” they wrote. “In this work, we developed a one-step surface engineering approach to fabricate highly porous self-supported S-doped Ni/Fe (oxy)hydroxide catalysts from commercial Ni foam in 1 to 5 minutes at room temperature.”
In addition to Ren, co-authors include first author Luo Yu and Libo Wu, Brian McElhenny, Shaowei Song, Dan Luo, Fanghao Zhang and Shuo Chen, all with the UH Department of Physics and TcSUH; and Ying Yu from the College of Physical Science and Technology at Central China Normal University.
Ren said one key to the researchers’ approach was the decision to use a chemical reaction to produce the desired material, rather than the energy-consuming traditional focus on a physical transformation.
“That led us to the right structure, the right composition for the oxygen evolving catalyst,” he said.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Hydrogen production
- Nikola Announces Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Powered Vehicle Lineupon February 23, 2021 at 2:16 pm
Nikola Corp on Tuesday disclosed details for the rollout of its hydrogen fuel-cell-powered product lineup, including vehicles with a driving range of up to 900 miles. The lineup includes a hydrogen ...
- How Faurecia aims to become a hydrogen leaderon February 23, 2021 at 10:26 am
Faurecia is preparing to be a fully independent company after PSA Group divests its stake in the supplier as part of its merger with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Do you have an opinion about this story?
- Biopolymer-coated nanocatalyst can help realize a hydrogen fuel-driven futureon February 23, 2021 at 10:10 am
To combat climate change, shifting from fossil fuels to clean and sustainable energy sources is imperative. A popular candidate in this regard is hydrogen, an eco-friendly fuel that produces only ...
- Study to assess hydrogen production in the UK North Seaon February 23, 2021 at 9:08 am
Hydrogen East is leading a new study investigating the potential for hydrogen production off the coast of East Anglia, eastern England.
- California And Texas Vie To Be America’s Hydrogen Capitalon February 23, 2021 at 8:06 am
As the transition of the U.S. energy industry towards a lower- or zero-carbon future accelerates, this competition is destined to move into a new realm, with the Golden State and the Lone Star State ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Hydrogen production
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Hydrogen production from seawater
- Multitrillion-rand opportunity staring South Africans in the face. What are we waiting for?on February 18, 2021 at 2:38 pm
South Africa is in an amazingly good position to create huge wealth and generate hundreds of thousands of near-term jobs by producing carbon-neutral powerfuels for aviation, and green hydrogen for the ...
- The global race to produce hydrogen offshoreon February 11, 2021 at 4:16 pm
Yet occasionally the huge offshore wind farms pump out far more electricity than the country needs - such as during the first Covid-19 lockdown last spring when demand for electricity sagged. But what ...
- From Plumbing to Plastic: How Wastewater Treatment Can Be the Key to Hydrogen Fuelon February 8, 2021 at 4:00 pm
Despite its name and nature, wastewater has valuable potential in solving the world’s sustainability crisis in the form of hydrogen fuel production. Hydroge ...
- Novel catalyst produces green hydrogen from seawater via solaron February 3, 2021 at 10:29 pm
If there is one thing that we all know about seawater, it’s that there is ... which greatly improves hydrogen production efficiency. Tianyi Ma, the lead author of a related research paper ...
- Internship | Development of a sea water electrolyzer for green hydrogen productionon January 29, 2021 at 6:25 am
The ability of operate the electrolyzer for hydrogen production directly with sea-water, allows for the removal of the desalinization and purification step which might result in a decrease of the ...