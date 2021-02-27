Are artificial intelligence skin cancer diagnostics equal to or even better than those of a dermatologist?

via Reddit
Algorithm that performs as accurately as dermatologists
- A study has now been presented that boosts the evidence for using AI solutions in skin cancer diagnostics.
- With an algorithm they devised themselves, scientists at the University of Gothenburg show the capacity of technology to perform at the same level as dermatologists in assessing the severity of skin melanoma.
- The purpose of the study was, through machine learning (ML), to train an algorithm to determine whether skin melanoma is invasive and there is a risk of it spreading (metastatizing), or whether it remains at a growth stage in which it is confined to the epidermis, with no risk of metastasis.
Algorithm vs dermatologist
- The majority of melanomas are found by patients rather than doctors. This suggests that, in most cases, diagnosis is relatively easy. Before surgery, however, it is often much more difficult to determine the stage the melanoma has reached.
- To make the classifications more accurate, dermatologists use dermatoscopes — instruments that combine a type of magnifying glass with bright illumination. In recent years, interest in using ML for skin tumor classifications has increased, and several publications have shown that ML algorithms can perform on par with, or even better than, experienced dermatologists.
- “None of the dermatologists significantly outperformed the ML algorithm,” states Sam Polesie, a researcher at the University of Gothenburg and specialist doctor at Sahlgrenska University Hospital, who is the corresponding author of the study.
Original Article: Algorithm that performs as accurately as dermatologists
More from: University of Gothenburg
